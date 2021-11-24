Report: Blue Jays Among Teams Interested in Kevin Gausman

With Steven Matz off the board, the Toronto Blue Jays are reportedly eyeing a former All-Star to bolster their pitching staff this winter.

The Blue Jays are one of a handful of teams interested in Kevin Gausman, according to Jon Morosi.

Toronto had significant interest in Gausman coming into the 2021/22 offseason, a Blue Jays source told Inside the Blue Jays' Mitch Bannon. The Jays had interest last winter, as well, but the 30-year-old right-hander decided to sign a one-year, $18.9 million contract with the San Francisco Giants where he posted a career-best 2.81 ERA in 192 innings and finished sixth in National League Cy Young voting.

Gausman has also received interest from the Seattle Mariners, Los Angeles Angels, and his former team, the Giants, per Morosi.

The Blue Jays reportedly offered Gausman a three-year deal "in the neighborhood of $40 million" last offseason, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

