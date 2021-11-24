Skip to main content
    • November 24, 2021
    Report: Blue Jays Among Teams Interested in Kevin Gausman
    Publish date:

    Report: Blue Jays Among Teams Interested in Kevin Gausman

    The Toronto Blue Jays have renewed interest in Kevin Gausman who reportedly turned down a deal in Toronto last season to sign with the San Francisco Giants
    Author:

    Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

    The Toronto Blue Jays have renewed interest in Kevin Gausman who reportedly turned down a deal in Toronto last season to sign with the San Francisco Giants

    With Steven Matz off the board, the Toronto Blue Jays are reportedly eyeing a former All-Star to bolster their pitching staff this winter.

    The Blue Jays are one of a handful of teams interested in Kevin Gausman, according to Jon Morosi.

    Toronto had significant interest in Gausman coming into the 2021/22 offseason, a Blue Jays source told Inside the Blue Jays' Mitch Bannon. The Jays had interest last winter, as well, but the 30-year-old right-hander decided to sign a one-year, $18.9 million contract with the San Francisco Giants where he posted a career-best 2.81 ERA in 192 innings and finished sixth in National League Cy Young voting.

    Recommended Articles

    Gausman has also received interest from the Seattle Mariners, Los Angeles Angels, and his former team, the Giants, per Morosi.

    The Blue Jays reportedly offered Gausman a three-year deal "in the neighborhood of $40 million" last offseason, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

    Further Reading

    Report: St. Louis Cardinals ign Steven Matz

    Report: Unvaccinated MLB players may be unable to enter Canada to play Blue Jays in 2022

    Ohtani's historic season outshines Semien and Guerrero Jr. for AL MVP

    USATSI_16926036_168390270_lowres
    News

    Report: Blue Jays Among Teams Interested in Kevin Gausman

    20 minutes ago
    USATSI_16811475_168390270_lowres
    News

    Report: St. Louis Cardinals Sign Steven Matz

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_16444012_168390270_lowres
    News

    Report: Steven Matz To Make Free Agency Decision Wednesday

    Nov 22, 2021
    USATSI_16501831_168390270_lowres
    Analysis

    'At Home': How Toronto and the Blue Jays Courted José Berríos

    Nov 22, 2021
    USATSI_16887102_168390270_lowres
    News

    Report: Rogers is Considering Selling Partial Stake in Blue Jays

    Nov 22, 2021
    USATSI_16604315_168390270_lowres
    News

    Report: Unvaccinated MLB Players May Be Unable to Enter Canada to Play Blue Jays In 2022

    Nov 19, 2021
    USATSI_15682803_168390270_lowres
    News

    Blue Jays Claim Shaun Anderson, Add Leo Jimenez and Others to 40-Man Roster

    Nov 19, 2021
    USATSI_16545971_168390270_lowres
    News

    Ohtani's Historic Season Outshines Semien and Guerrero Jr. for AL MVP

    Nov 18, 2021