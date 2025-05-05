Toronto Blue Jays Move Hall of Fame Pitcher to 60-Day Injured List
The Toronto Blue Jays have not been as good at pitching to this point in the season as they hoped they would be.
Over the weekend, they made moves in hopes to alleviate that with the additions of Spencer Turnbull and Jose Urena, and those signings have now become official as of Monday morning.
With the addition of two more players on Major League deals, the Blue Jays needed to make room on the 40-man roster. In adding Turnbull and Urena, Toronto has transferred both right-handed pitcher Erik Swanson and future Hall of Famer Max Scherzer to the 60-day injured list, and optioned left-handed pitcher Josh Walker to Triple-A.
Scherzer has not pitched in a Major League game since March 29, and with his newfound roster status on the 60-day IL, he will not be eligible to return until May 29 at the earliest. While this may seem detrimental with the promising news coming out of the organization over the weekend of his rehabbing to this point, the extra time on the injured list gives him more runway to ramp back up.
The Blue Jays signed the veteran to a one-year, $15.5 million deal over the offseason. Scherzer's one start this year came against the Baltimore Orioles, seeing him allow two runs over just three innings and striking out only one before leaving with right thumb inflammation.
With the news of the transfer to the 60-day injured list, Scherzer is now not expected back until mid-June at the earliest.