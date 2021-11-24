Report: Jays Offered Steven Matz a 3-Year Deal

The Toronto Blue Jays were reportedly a year short in the Steven Matz sweepstakes.

Toronto reportedly offered Matz a three-year deal worth something in the mid-$30 million range, according to Jon Morosi. However, the 30-year-old left-hander opted for the long term, agreeing to a four-year deal with the San Francisco Giants, per multiple reports.

Matz was a revelation for the Blue Jays last season, bouncing back from a career-worst 9.68 ERA in 2020 with the New York Mets to post a 3.82 ERA across 150.2 innings in Toronto this past year. The resurgence came courtesy of some better home run luck, a few minor mechanical adjustments, and a heavier reliance on his sinker and slider.

Toronto had reportedly offered Matz a multi-year deal prior to free agency before declining to offer him the qualifying offer, a one-year, $18 million deal.

