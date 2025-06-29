Toronto Blue Jays Place Rookie Starter on Injured List, Recall Veteran Lefty
The Toronto Blue Jays have made their roster moves for the day, placing a rookie relief pitcher on the IL and bringing back a veteran southpaw.
The team announced on Sunday that they would be sending rookie hurler Paxton Schultz to the 15-day injured list with middle finger inflammation on his throwing hand.
The corresponding move is to bring back left-handed reliever Justin Bruihl to take his place in the big league bullpen.
More News: Toronto Blue Jays Have Two Top Clutch Performers in Major League Baseball
Schultz was acquired by the Blue Jays back in 2021 when they traded Derek Fisher to the Milwaukee Brewers. He was originally a 14th-round selection in the 2019 MLB draft by the Brewers.
The 27-year-old didn't make his MLB debut until this season, where he has had some ups and downs.
He has a 4.56 ERA with 27 strikeouts over 23.2 innings of work with a 1.437 WHIP and 92 ERA+.
More News: Blue Jays Star Reliever Jeff Hoffman Reaches Career Milestone
Schultz has shown flashes, but ultimately has been inconsistent. Results could be far worse for a rookie, though. At worst, he will be able to eat some innings when he is healthy.
Until then, Toronto will need to hope they can unlock something in Bruihl. He started his career out fnie witha. 3.40 ERA over his first two years with the Los Angeles Dodgers, but hasn't had the same success as of late.
More News: Blue Jays Give Injury Update on Vladimir Guerrero Jr. After He Was Hit by Pitch
The 28-year-old signed a minor league deal with the Blue Jays before the season began. He has made two outings in the Majors and pitched 2.2 scoreless innings.
In 29.1 innings of Triple-A work this year, he has a 3.68 ERA with 37 strikeouts.
For more Blue Jays news, head over to Blue Jays On SI.