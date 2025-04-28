Toronto Blue Jays Reunite With Veteran Reliever To Help Bolster Bullpen
The Toronto Blue Jays are reuniting with a familiar face.
According to an announcement from the team, the Blue Jays have claimed right-handed relief pitcher Casey Lawrence off waivers after he was designated for assignment over the weekend by the Seattle Mariners.
A corresponding move was not needed because there was already an open roster spot after transferring Ryan Burr to the 60-day injured list on Sunday.
This will be the third stint for Lawrence in Toronto after the 37-year-old signed with the team as an undrafted free agent coming out of the 2010 MLB draft.
He finally made his Major League debut in 2017 but was designated for assignment -- where he was ironically claimed by the Mariners -- when he posted a 8.78 ERA over four appearances and two starts.
The second stint in 2022 did not go much better after he was removed from the 40-man roster following six rough appearances where he had a 7.50 ERA.
After bouncing around to several more stops, he has posted decent numbers for Seattle this year in four appearances with a 3.60 ERA, though he has given up 14 hits in 10 innings.
The Blue Jays currently have a bullpen ERA of 3.86, which places them in the middle of the pack for Major League Baseball.
Whether or not Lawrence is going to help this unit remains to be seen, especially after two rough stints previously.
However, Toronto sees something there and Lawrence could find himself in the mix.
The Blue Jays will have to hope the third time is the charm for the veteran reliever.