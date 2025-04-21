Toronto Blue Jays Reverse Course on Easton Lucas, Send Him Down To Triple-A
Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider qualified his initial comments about the roster status of Easton Lucas with "as of now." And things seemed to have changed on Monday before their series opener against the Houston Astros.
After making it seem like the left-hander would get another turn through the rotation, the Blue Jays reversed course on that plan, sending Lucas down to Triple-A Buffalo while recalling Josh Walker, per Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.
Walker has made all 24 Major League appearances out of the bullpen, pitching to a 6.45 ERA with 23 strikeouts and 12 walks across his 22 1/3 innings pitched.
Because of that, Toronto will need to figure out their fifth rotation spot, something Schneider originally said they didn't want to mess with based on not wanting to wear out their veteran arms.
While the quick reversal is interesting, there is also a main reason why Lucas is being sent down; his poor performance in his last two starts.
After throwing 10 1/3 innings of scoreless ball where he gave up just four hits, the left-hander has been shelled during his last two outings, giving up a total of 14 earned runs on 13 hits that puts his ERA at 7.41.
"This time was just awful. I wasn't executing pitches. I wasn't throwing strikes. I was kind of just bad all around ... Every time I just managed to screw it up," Lucas said after his last outing.
Giving him some time to figure things out on the farm should help him get back to the point where he was to open the year.
How the Blue Jays configure their starting rotation while Lucas is no longer in the mix will be seen.