    • November 22, 2021
    Report: Rogers is Considering Selling Partial Stake in Blue Jays
    Report: Rogers is Considering Selling Partial Stake in Blue Jays

    The Toronto Blue Jays may be heading toward a partial sale this winter as Rogers Communications tries to pay off its debts
    Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

    The Toronto Blue Jays may be heading for at least a partial sale this summer.

    Rogers Communications is reportedly considering selling off part of its stake in the Blue Jays to help pay off the debt the company is accruing as part of its upcoming purchase of Shaw Communications, according to Andrew Willis of the Globe and Mail.

    "Rogers executives have talked about raising money by selling all or part of the baseball club for many years," Willis wrote. "The concept is now on the front burner as Rogers moves to close its $26-billion takeover of Shaw Communications Inc., an acquisition funded with $20-billion of debt."

    According to Willis, Edward Rogers, the chairman of both Rogers and the Blue Jays, is considered to be one potential buyer. He could buy the team from his company, helping to pay off the company's debt while keeping control of the team.

    Another possibility under consideration is selling "tracking shares," Willis wrote. These shares, much like traditional stocks, would correlate to the value of the team and could be sold to multiple buyers.

    Any sale of the team would only happen once MLB and the MLBPA agree to a new collective bargaining agreement which could take some time. The current agreement is set to expire on December 1 and there's an expectation that baseball is heading toward a lockout.

    Rogers purchased the Blue Jays 21 years ago for $165 million. It's now worth approximately $1.67 billion, according to Forbes.

