Toronto Blue Jays Sign Pair of Veteran Starting Pitchers, Bolster Rotation
As injuries are piling up for the Toronto Blue Jays starting rotation, the front office has made two signings to help bolster the beleaguered unit.
According to Sportsnet’s Ben Nicholson-Smith and Shi Davidi, the team has agreed to a Major League deal with veteran pitcher Spencer Turnbull. Details on length and compensation have not yet been reported. The righty spent the 2024 MLB season with the Philadelphia Phillies where he started the year as a starter, posting a 1.67 ERA in 32.1 innings of work.
Considering he did not play in 2022, and only threw 31.0 innings in 2023, the Phillies were cautious with his workload and placed him in the bullpen following his short stint as a starter. He then returned to the rotation only to end his season with a lat strain.
Additionally, the New York Post's Jon Heyman has reported that Toronto has also added veteran Jose Ureña to an MLB deal. Ureña spent the 2024 MLB season with the Texas Rangers, posting a 3.80 ERA in 109.0 innings pitched over 33 appearances with
Ureña did appear for the New York Mets this season, however he threw just 3.0 innings and gave up five runs in the process.
Both of these signings give the Blue Jays some flexibility with their rotation and the bullpen. Both pitchers can operate from either role. However, it would make sense for Turnbull to operate out of the rotation with Ureña operating in a hybrid role with spot starts. Either way, these signings are showing urgency on the behalf of the front office. Something fans should enjoy seeing.