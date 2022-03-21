Skip to main content
Blue Jays' Spring Home Opener Records Stunningly High TV Viewership

Blue Jays' Spring Home Opener Records Stunningly High TV Viewership

451,000 viewers reportedly tuned into Toronto's spring training home opener on Sportsnet Sunday.

© Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

451,000 viewers reportedly tuned into Toronto's spring training home opener on Sportsnet Sunday.

After a near miss in last year’s playoff run and some heavy-duty roster moves over the offseason, the Blue Jays are expected to be a big draw in 2022. Still, the viewership for Toronto’s first game exceeded expectations.

The Blue Jays’ spring training home opener against the Pirates Sunday—which was also the first televised Jays spring game—recorded 451,000 viewers on Sportsnet’s main channel, according to sports media analyst Adam Seaborn.

The Blue Jays outclassed both the Canada-Turkey World Championship curling matchup (370,000 viewers) and the Toronto Raptors/Philadelphia 76ers game on Sportsnet One (356,000). Only the season-opening Formula One on TSN (575,000) race saw more viewers. For comparison, an average of 500,000 viewers tuned into Blue Jays regular season games in 2020, according to a Forbes article.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

The biggest takeaway from these numbers is that fans are becoming increasingly obsessed with Blue Jays baseball, and it’s hard to blame them. A 99-day MLB lockout threatened to delay the regular season, certainly adding more appreciation to the game once a new collective bargaining agreement was reached.

Toronto also hyped up its fans by adding to its roster for the second year in a row, first signing starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi to a three-year, $36 million contract, and then forking up some reasonable prospect capital for Gold Glove third baseman Matt Chapman, who got an enthusiastic reception from the TD Ballpark crowd Sunday.

Excitement—and TV viewership—is expected to ramp up as we inch closer to the Blue Jays regular season opener scheduled for April 8 at home against the Rangers. 

USATSI_17937331_168390270_lowres
News

Blue Jays' Spring Home Opener Records Stunningly High TV Viewership

By Ethan Diamandas1 minute ago
USATSI_17943745_168390270_lowres
News

'All Gas, No Brakes' for Manoah in Second Year With Blue Jays

By Ethan Diamandas3 hours ago
USATSI_16772190_168390270_lowres
News

Nate Pearson's Blue Jays Role Still Uncertain After Strong Spring Outing

By Mitch Bannon3 hours ago
USATSI_17912862_168390270_lowres
News

Blue Jays' Biggio Battling Elbow Sprain to Start Spring Training

By Ethan Diamandas7 hours ago
USATSI_17900906_168390270_lowres
News

Refreshed Merryweather Hoping to Live Up to Flame-Throwing Potential

By Ethan DiamandasMar 20, 2022
USATSI_17937590_168390270_lowres(1)
News

Chapman's Defensive Skills Already Impacting Blue Jays Youngsters

By Ethan DiamandasMar 20, 2022
USATSI_11359101_168390270_lowres
Analysis

Andrew Vasquez and the Blue Jays’ New Bullpen Weapon

By Mitch BannonMar 20, 2022
USATSI_13293010_168390270_lowres
Analysis

4 Lefty Free Agent Bats to Compliment the Blue Jays Lineup

By Mitch BannonMar 17, 2022