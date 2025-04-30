Toronto Blue Jays Star Reliever Getting Second Opinion After Injury Setback
The Toronto Blue Jays could use a boost in their bullpen and they were hoping it would be veteran Erik Swanson.
Well, the 31-year-old right-hander is heading back to Toronto — but not to pitch.
After he experienced tightness in his right forearm before he pitched for the Class A Dunedin Blue Jays, he was shut down. He’ll now meet with Blue Jays doctors and determine next steps.
Swanson was moved to the 15-day injured list before opening day with what Toronto called a right median nerve entrapment. He also had forearm fatigue early in spring training.
Blue Jays manager John Schneider, speaking to reporters including MLB.com, said Swanson’s throwing program was progressing and the tightness came up while Swanson was playing catch.
Swanson fought injuries last season and turned in 45 appearances with a 2-2 record and a 5.03 ERA. He struck out 37 and walked 14 in 39.1 innings.
Before that, he put together three straight years of reliable relief for the Blue Jays (2023) and the Seattle Mariners (2021-22).
With Toronto in 2023 he went 4-2 with a 2.97 ERA in 69 games, with 75 strikeouts and 21 walks in 66.2 innings.
In his final year with the Mariners in 2022, he went 3-2 with a 1.68 ERA in 57 games. He struck out 70 and walked 10 in 53.2 innings. In 2021, he went 0-3 with a 3.31 ERA in 33 games, with 35 strikeouts and 10 walks in 35.1 innings.
Since breaking in with the Mariners in 2019, he is 10-16 with a 3.97 ERA. He struck out 278 and walked 69 in 260.2 innings.
Swanson was originally an eighth-round pick by the Texas Rangers in 2014 MLB draft out of Iowa Western Community College.