Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s Blue Jays Extension Receives Mixed Reactions from Agents
In the aftermath of the Toronto Blue Jays securing their superstar first baseman for the long haul, many speculate whether or not it was the right decision by the front office.
On Monday, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. officially inked a 14-year, $500 million contract extension to remain with the Blue Jays. The two parties agreed to the deal on April 6, as the four-time All-Star continues his age-26 season with much of the pressure off his back during a pivotal point of his career.
Guerrero was set to hit free agency after the 2025 campaign, but Toronto had the foresight to invest on his generational talent before the situation carried further into the summer months.
On the surface, it's a quality decision for the Blue Jays. However, it's also one that is bound to shift the trajectory of Major League Baseball and its players. The Athletic recently got the perspectives of anonymous agents.
“I like the deal a lot for Vlad,” one longtime agent said. “And the best part is the structure. Even in a lockout, he gets his money.”
It's possible that Guerrero would've received as much, if not more money in the offseason, so the Blue Jays could be onto something in a year where the star power of free agency just got significantly downgraded now that Guerrero is off the market.
“The deal is creative,” another agent said. “The guy secured $500 million. But it’s hard to say that the contract will age well going forward. But he did get that much with a signing bonus not subject to a work stoppage.”
Guerrero is batting .302 with 19 hits and seven RBIs. He's yet to homer in his seventh campaign with the Blue Jays, but it's fair to say that his bat should heat up as the contract speculation cools down.