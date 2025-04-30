Watch: Toronto Blue Jays Star Makes Savannah Bananas-Style Behind the Back Catch
Welcome back to the Toronto Blue Jays, Daulton Varsho.
The star center fielder made one of the best catches of the entire MLB season on Tuesday in his season debut against the Boston Red Sox.
Varsho suffered a right shoulder injury back in August of last season that has kept him out of the field until Tuesday.
Now he is back in the lineup and in the field and is making his presence known against the Red Sox.
In the top of the fourth inning, Boston superstar Jarren Duran smashed a Dillon Tate pitch out to center field that sent Varsho running back.
He may still be getting his sea legs back as he tripped while turning back around, which could have likely led an inside-the-park home run with how fast Duran is.
Instead, the center fielder was somehow able to make a quick adjustment and get on his knees to come up with the catch.
It is the type of baseball play that will leave anyone that sees it speechless. It seems like the type of circus play that would come from a Savannah Bananas highlight clip.
The Blue Jays have to immediately be ecstatic to have Varsho back. He hit in spring training this past season and hit a whopping four home runs in just 12 games, but still wasn't ready for a full role to start the year.
He was an AL Gold Glove winner in the field last year and is already on the path back to winning another one despite missing the start of the season.