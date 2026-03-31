Huge Problem Brewing for Blue Jays After First Season Loss to Rockies

All eyes have been on the Toronto Blue Jays since their 2025 season ended in heartbreak as the team fell short in the extra-inning showdown that was Game 7 of the World Series. Since then, the front office has done everything in its power to patch the holes in that roster.

The main issue that the Blue Jays had last year was with their pitching staff. There wasn't much depth in the bullpen, and they needed stronger arms in the rotation. So, what did the organization do?

Locked down strikeout machine Dylan Cease (seven years)

Signed 2025 KBO MVP and record-breaker Cody Ponce (three years)

Added one of the best relievers in the game, Tyler Rogers (two years)

Retained former Cy Young Award winner Shane Bieber (2026)

For those who don't know, Ponce made his first start since 2021 against the Colorado Rockies at Rogers Centre on March 30, and he was looking great. However, as he was trying to field a ball, he had an obviously painful injury to his right leg.

Cody Ponce exits the game after appearing to tweak his leg. pic.twitter.com/fwgH9LO0m9 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 30, 2026

There isn't an official diagnosis of what Ponce is now facing. Still, it looked like a non-contact football injury, and it was incredibly heavy to watch him be carted off the field after such a strong start, highlighted by an 11-pitch first inning where he also retired 2025 Silver Slugger Award winner, Hunter Goodman.

The Rockies, of all teams, went on to dominate the Jays on their home turf in Toronto. The Blue Jays' first loss of the season came as they ran away with it, outscoring them 14-4 in a 7-run sixth inning, including as the pen was completely taken advantage of.

Jays in Desperate Need of Pitching Help

Blue Jays pitcher Trey Yesavage (39) works out for spring training practice at Blue Jays Player Development Complex. | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The starting rotation was also going to include Trey Yesavage, but he is one of the four starters who is facing an injury, joining Bieber, Ponce, and last year's Opening Day starter, Jose Berrios. So, to say the injuries are making them bleed right now is a massive understatement.

The issues that the starters are having right now impact the bullpen as well, because Eric Lauer was forced out to add another arm to the rotation, and he has been incredible coming out of the pen.

There is also the issue that the team let Chris Bassitt walk, as management thought they had a seven-headed monster that was the projected starting rotation. That has now dwindled to Kevin Gausman, Cease, and Max Scherzer.

Feb 18, 2026; Sarasota, FL, USA; Baltimore Orioles pitcher Chris Bassitt (40) poses for media day. | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

It might seem early for a team to start worrying, especially since they are 3-1, but their comeback tour has officially started, and there is no telling when their stars will return or even if they can. The team can't afford to dig itself into a hole.

This might be the time that management needs to start hunting for another pitcher (or two).