Braves Elder Back To Once Again Aid Injured Rotation
Bryce Elder has been called upon again by the Atlanta Braves to rescue the rotation. This is the second time that Elder has been brought up to fortify the staff after what is looking to be a season-ending injury. First, it was Reynaldo López. Now, it's AJ Smith-Shawever.
Elder will take the mound for Sunday's series finale against the Boston Red Sox. Everyone in the rotation was pushed back a day to give them all extra rest. However, with his recent run, he's doing more than just that. In his final three starts before being sent back to Triple-A, Elder had a 3.10 ERA and a 1.10 WHIP in 29 innings pitched. He pitched into the sixth inning in each of those starts.
The Braves sent him back down to make room for Strider in the starting rotation.
It's been a nice return to form for himself. After his All-Star campaign in 2023, Elder hit a rut, finishing the 2024 season with a 6.52 ERA in 10 starts and a few shuttles back and forth to Triple-A Gwinnett. That cold spell continued into his first three starts of the season with a 7.20 ERA.
He was given the chance, and things finally clicked. The Braves are able to rely on someone who has been there before instead of rolling the dice with a young arm. It's worked in recent memory, but the risk is always there.
Barring something crazy, Elder is likely sticking around for a bit this time around.
López could still be back at the tail end of the season. Smith-Shawver will be, at best, sometime mid-season in 2026. That depends on the procedure. If he goes Strider's route and gets a UCL brace in his arm, he could be back in 12 months. However, if he gets the traditional Tommy John surgery, he be back at the end of last season, at best.