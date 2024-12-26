Former Orioles All-Star Would Solve Braves Corner Outfield Dilemma
Christmas might be over, but that doesn’t mean the Atlanta Braves can’t still gift their roster with a nice upgrade. While they haven’t made any splashes this offseason, they can still make some quality moves without breaking the bank.
This would be ideal for their addition to the corner outfield. Bleacher Report’s Joel Reuter put out a list of eight free agents with buy-low upside. He didn’t list any landing spots specifically, but he listed a guy that would be a nice fit for the Braves: outfielder Austin Hays.
“One of the best players who was non-tendered this offseason,” Reuter wrote, “Austin Hays struggled after going from the Orioles to the Phillies at the trade deadline, but he has a solid track record of production.”
The 2023 All-Star slashed .261/.313/.439 and averaged 32 doubles, 18 home runs, 66 RBIs and a 2.7 WAR from 2021 to 2023. However, his power numbers took a dip in 2024, slugging just .396 with five home runs and 18 doubles. His on-base numbers took a hit as well after being traded to the Phillies - he didn’t draw a single walk in 22 games.
So, it’s not a shock that he finished with a -0.1 bWAR and a 101 OPS+.
But down years happen and the 29-year-old left fielder could benefit from the change of scenery. On top of that, Reuter projects him to sign for one year at $8 million, making him the perfect gamble for the Braves to take.
Reuter likes him specifically against left-handed pitching. In 2024, he slashed .354/.405/.537 in 90 plate appearances against left-handed pitching in 2024, and he has a .800 OPS for his career against them.
“So if nothing else, he holds significant platoon appeal,” he wrote.
A platoon guy is probably not what the Braves are looking for, but he hits well enough in his career against righties to justify him as an everyday guy. In his career, he has slashed .254/.304/.415 against right-handed pitchers.
It can also be argued that Hays didn’t perform as well as he usually would due to injuries. He had multiple stints on the Injured List for a left calf strain, then a left hamstring strain and lastly a kidney infection.
Maybe he fits right in with the Braves because it’s that type of injury struggle that makes you go, “You can’t make this stuff up.”
But in all seriousness, he hadn’t been on the IL before last season since 2021. This could have just been a tough year and after having an offseason to recover will be able to bounce back. Rest assured to those who are worried after last season with all the injuries that sometimes these things can just be one-off seasons.
Another major reason to get him is that he has plenty of experience playing both outfield corners. He’s primarily a left field with 395 of his 560 MLB games played seeing him play there. Hays also has 137 games in right field under his belt, so he would have the experience to fill in for Ronald Acuña Jr. until he returns. After that, he slides over to his usual position.
While he’s in right field, the Braves could try platooning Bryan De La Cruz, depending on how well he does in Spring Training, and Jarred Kelenic.
The Braves would have an impact upgrade that would still be able to make a splash move for an arm in the starting rotation and possibly get another proven arm for the bullpen.