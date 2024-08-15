Report: Atlanta Braves Reliever Season in Jeopardy with Hip Injury
Atlanta Braves reliever A.J. Minter is set to undergo left hip surgery, per multiple notable sources. He will likely miss the remainder of the season given that it is mid-August already. However, manager Brian Snitker said that we won’t know a more definitive timeline until after the procedure is done.
In 39 appearances this season, Minter has a 2.62 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and a 163 ERA+ and 35 strikeouts over 34 1/3 innings pitch.
Minter already missed all of June due to an injury in the same hip. He chose not to have surgery at the time, and it’s clear now he wasn’t able to simply rehab this injury.
If he does not return this season, we might have seen the last of his time in a Braves uniform. He’s set to be a free agent this offseason. Minter has been a member of the Braves his entire eight-year career and was drafted by them in the second round of the 2015 draft.
A decade-long tenure with the franchise could be nearing its conclusion.
Speaking of free agency, this injury hands the 30-year-old lefty another problem: his prospects during free agency.
He should still have his suitors after a strong season, but he might not get the value he’s looking for because of the issues he’s had with his hip.
But that’s an offseason issue, for the Braves, they didn’t need another arm being out long term. Fortunately, they have more options for the bullpen than they do elsewhere on the team. Still, that’s yet another member dealing with the injury bug.
That’s another reason to have to shuffle the roster and the game plan in the later innings. Minter has consistently been their guy in the seventh and eighth innings. Time to find out who else can excel in those situations.