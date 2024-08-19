Braves Receive Terrible News on Austin Riley After Further Testing
The Atlanta Braves announced Monday third baseman Austin Riley will miss the six to eight weeks after MRI results showed he suffered a right-hand fracture.
Riley was hit by a pitch in the top of the first inning during Sunday’s series finale against the Los Angeles Angels.
Initial test results were inconclusive Sunday, so Riley underwent further testing after arriving back in Atlanta. Those results confirmed the fracture.
Once again, the Braves injury bug claims another victim.
In 110 games this season, Riley has batted .256 with a .783 OPS, 19 home runs and 56 RBI. With about six weeks left in the regular season, it’s now very likely Riley won’t play again during the 2024 regular season.
Should he take only six weeks to recover, Riley might be able to return for the start of the postseason. However, it’s more likely he will be back toward the end of the division series, which is scheduled to be held between Oct. 5 and Oct. 12. That’s assuming the series goes the full five games.
The National League Championship Series will be from October 13-22. The Braves may have to be two of the final teams left in the NL for Riley to be back on the field this year.
A Riley absence was the last thing the Braves lineup needed. Another key infield bat is now out of the lineup with second baseman Ozzie Albies already on the Injured List with a similar ailment.
Riley’s injury comes just after outfielder Michael Harris II came back and just as Reynaldo Lopez was announced to return.
To move forward, the Braves will need to see what infield options they can either grab from their minor league system or the waiver wire. The waiver deadline is Aug. 31, so there are a couple weeks to pursue those options.
Luke Williams replaced Riley after his hit-by-pitch on Sunday. But Williams is a career .218 hitter across four MLB seasons.
An in-house option the Braves could consider is prospect Nacho Alvarez Jr. He received a taste of the MLB following Albies’ injury and struggled in his short stint.
Some form of corresponding move should be coming shortly.