Austin Riley’s Replacement Gio Urshela ‘Thankful’ to be with Atlanta Braves
On Tuesday, Atlanta Braves All-Star third baseman Austin Riley was officially ruled out for the rest of the season, suffering a broken hand after being hit by a pitch against the LA Angels on August 18th.
Riley’s replacement, Gio Urshela, underwent a status change of his own after being released by the Detroit Tigers that same week.
Not coincidentally, general manager Alex Anthopoulos decided to take a flier on the 32-year-old Colombian native. Since then, Urshela has slashed a .270/.288/.426 in 31 games as a Brave, considerably better numbers than .243/.286/.333 he had with the Tigers.
For the nine-year veteran, a change was what he needed.
“Sometimes, you need a change of scenery and to hit rock bottom to find out who you really are,” Urshela said. “I’m really happy with the opportunity that they gave me here.”
In the 92 games he played this season with the Tigers, the third baseman has hit 10 doubles compared to his 10 doubles in just 31 games in Atlanta.
Additionally, he has hit three home runs versus five home runs with his prior team in the same period.
He has been an asset not only with his bat but also with his glove.
Since becoming a Brave, he has been sporting a +3 outs above average. In layperson’s terms, he has been excellent defensively at one of the game's most challenging positions.
He has most certainly been worth his weight in gold with just five games remaining in the season. This offseason, he is set to become a free agent.
It seems he would like to remain a member of the team moving forward with some recent remarks.
“I’ve played a lot in Atlanta, and the truth is that’s why I’m really thankful,” Urshela said.
Depending on the price and how he performs the remainder of the season, Gio may get another opportunity in Atlanta this offseason.