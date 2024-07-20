Atlanta Braves put Philadelphia Phillies on Notice as Second Half Resumes
A little rain delayed things on Friday night, but the Atlanta Braves are back, rested after a few days off during the All-Star Break, and are eager to start the official second half of the MLB regular season.
“It’s time to get back to work. It’s always good to have a break, but I woke up this morning and was kinda itching to hurry up and get here,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said.
The Braves sit in second place in the National League East and hold the first wild card spot. Despite being eight games back from the division-leading Philadelphia Phillies, that NL East crown is still in their sights.
“Now we come here and take care of business. We expect to win. We are going for winning the division, not for the wild card,” Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies said.
Snitker emphasized focusing on baby steps to complete the goal of winning the division.
“You take it a day at a time,” Snitker said. “I know it sounds corny a lot of the time, but the only thing we can control every day is today.”
A key question is the Braves offense heading into the official second half. While things started to improve as they approached the All-Star Break, they’re going to have to stay consistent if they want to catch the Phillies.
Braves third baseman Austin Riley believes the break will help mentally reset the team and allow them to build off the recent offensive success.
“I think it will be huge from the mental side of the game,” Riley said. “The first half’s the first half. You can’t change anything...as of late, before the break, we were starting to string some hits together consistently and just try to build off that.
Barring another disruption by Mother Nature, the Braves resume their second half at home against St. Louis with a day-night doubleheader. The first game is scheduled for 1 p.m. and the second is scheduled for 7:20 p.m.