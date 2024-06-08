Braves Recall 27-Year-Old RHP, Place Jimmy Herget on 15-Day IL: Report
The Atlanta Braves have made a change to their bullpen as the result of an injury.
The Athletic's David O'Brien reported on Saturday that the Braves have recalled right-handed pitcher Daysbel Hernández. In a corresponding move, the Braves placed relief pitcher Jimmy Herget on the injured list.
Herget is dealing with an injury to his throwing shoulder.
Hernández pitched in back to back days for the Braves in May. He made his season debut in the first part of a double header against the San Diego Padres on May 20. Hernández gave up a hit and a walk but no runs in one inning.
Then the next day, he allowed 1 run on 2 hits in 1 inning against the Chicago Cubs. With the run allowed, Hernández gave up a 3-2 lead, which counted as a blown save.
But at Triple-A Gwinnett this season, Hernández has been spectacular, posting a 2.29 ERA in 15 appearances. He's also strucked out 27 in 19.2 innings.
The Braves will lose Herget for at least half a month. He last pitched on June 5, allowing 1 run on 2 hits, 1 of which was a home run against the Boston Red Sox. He also struck out 2 in 1 inning.
Herget has made five appearances for the Braves this season. He owns a 3.68 ERA with a 1.364 WHIP and 6 strikeouts in 7.1 innings.
The Braves will likely miss Herget's MLB experience in the middle innings of games. The 30-year-old has posted a 3.48 ERA in 126 appearances in his MLB career. Of those appearances, 123 of them have come out of the bullpen.
Herget has a 7-9 career record with 132 strikeouts in 150 innings.
Hernández has pitched just 5.2 innings at the MLB level. He made his MLB debut with the Braves on July 23, 2023. Last season, he permitted 3 runs on 6 hits in 3.2 innings.