Braves Top Catching Prospect named to All-Star Futures Game
Atlanta Braves prospect Drake Baldwin has been selected to represent the organization in the 2024 All-Star Futures Game.
Baldwin is ranked the 11th-best prospect in the Braves system this season according to MLB.com. He's the only catcher in the top 30. Baldwin moved up from the 23rd-ranked prospect in 2023. Expectations have certainly been on the rise for the young catcher.
The 23-year-old catcher was drafted in the third round out of Missouri State in 2022. During his college career, Baldwin had a slash line of .318/.426/.549. In his senior year, the Bears won the Missouri Valley Conference and made the NCAA Tournament, playing in the Stillwater Regional.
He quickly rose through the minor leagues, reaching Triple-A in year two in 2023.
Baldwin started the season back in Double-A with the Mississippi Braves with a slow start batting just .244 and .650 OPS. Since being called up to Triple-A Gwinnett on June 11, we have seen the best of Baldwin yet. In 16 games, Baldwin is batting .306 with three home runs, 12 RBIs and .903 OPS.
The 25th annual All-Star Futures Game will take place on Saturday, July 13 at 4 p.m. at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas as part of the All-Star Week festivities and will broadcast on MLB Network. The goal of the game is to promote the next group of potential upcoming stars in professional baseball.
The game will be played between the prospects of the American League and the National League, a format it has used since it abandoned the USA vs World format in 2019.