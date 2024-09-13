BREAKING: Braves Get Positive Injury Update on Ozzie Albies
The Atlanta Braves are close to getting back second baseman Ozzie Albies from the injured list.
Albies, who suffered a fractured wrist three games after the Braves returned from the All-Star break, told reporters Friday he may be able to return as soon as next week.
The three-time All-Star selection said he can only swing right-handed until his left-handed swing feels better, but after taking batting practice before Friday afternoon’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Albies believes his right-handed swing is good enough to return.
The 27-year-old Albies added he expects to play again this season, though a date is uncertain.
Before Albies spoke, Braves manager Brian Snitker said he was uncertain whether Albies would return to the lineup this year because the team hadn’t yet talked to him about a right handed-only return.
The decision was up to Albies, according to Snitker, and it appears Albies has decided he wants to give it a try.
Albies is a notoriously-strong right-handed hitter. Against lefty pitchers this season, Albies boasts a slash line of .343/.356/.556.
For the campaign, Albies is hitting .258 with eight home runs, 46 runs batted in and a .310 on base percentage.
In Albies’s place, the Braves have started a variety of options, some due to injury and others due to lack of production. Veteran Whit Merrifield will get the start at second base in Friday night’s game against the Dodgers, which starts at 7:20 inside Truist Park.