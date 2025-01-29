Braves' Chipper Jones Dumps on Controversial Pitcher Trevor Bauer
Former Atlanta Braves third baseman Chipper Jones continued to showcase his abrasive online reputation on Jan. 28.
Jones eviscerated Trevor Bauer on X (formerly Twitter) when the former starting pitcher claimed there were only 20 hitters on Earth who "are true competition" for him and that he would "steamroll the rest of them."
"The comedic aspect of this app is what I'm here for!" Jones tweeted in reaction.
A Braves fan responded to Jones' tweet, arguing that Bauer would be a middle-of-the-rotation starter on the team's 2025 roster. Jones continued to rail Bauer in response.
"In Gwinnett!" Jones wrote.
The X account for the baseball podcast called "Tipping Pitches" captured the full interaction in a screenshot.
Bauer hasn't pitched in the MLB since 2021 sexual assault allegations against him. At the end of baseball's investigation into the matter, the MLB suspended Bauer 324 games or the equivalent of two seasons due to violating the league's Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy.
It's the longest non-lifetime suspension in baseball history.
Eventually, an arbitrator reduced the suspension to 194 games. But the Los Angeles Dodgers still designated Bauer for assignment in January 2023. The past two seasons, he pitched in Japan and Mexico.
Clearly, Bauer still believes he can dominate the MLB. At the time of his suspension, he held an 8-5 record with a 2.59 ERA and 1.003 WHIP. The prior year, Bauer won the NL Cy Young during the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign.
Bauer pitched well in Japan and Mexico the last two years. Still, the MLB is a different animal.
As has been the case in other situations with Danny Kanell and the Hall of Fame vote, Jones promptly provided fans a reality check for Bauer on social media.
Bauer was involved with other smaller controversies prior to the sexual assualt allegations. He once tossed a ball passed the center field fence when universally beloved manager Terry Francona tried to pull him from a game.
Bauer doesn't appear to be well liked in baseball circles. Although his suspension was reduced, the league got what it likely wanted all along -- Bauer out of the league for good.
It's probably safe to say Jones was pleased with that result too.