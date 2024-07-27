Braves No. 2 Prospect Hurston Waldrep to Make Rehab Start for Augusta
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Hurston Waldrep will take another step this weekend toward returning to perhaps provide much-needed reinforcements to the big-league pitching staff. He will make a rehab start on Sunday for the Augusta GreenJackets, per source.
He will make his first rehab start at the Single-A level on the road against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans.
J.R Ritchie is scheduled to start the first game of the doubleheader on Sunday, so barring any changes, Waldrep will start the second game for the GreenJackets.
This will be Waldrep’s second start during his rehab assignment. In two innings for the FCL Braves on July 23, he gave up one run on two hits while walking two and striking out two.
Waldrep went down with right elbow inflammation on June 17. Before his injury, Waldrep struggled in his two appearances in the Major Leagues. In seven innings pitched, he gave up 13 earned runs on nine hits while walking eight.
He was scheduled to be demoted back to the minors but then reported having more elbow soreness than normal. He then went onto the injured list.
In 11 minor league appearances this season, Waldrep has a 3.14 ERA in 57.1 innings pitched across three different levels.
Waldrep is the Braves No. 2 prospect. He was drafted 24th overall just over a year ago out of the University of Florida.
Another healthy arm on the pitching staff could go a long way for the Braves' headaches. Their ace Max Fried went on the IL a week ago with forearm neuritis.
However, pitching is starting to regain its health overall. The aforementioned Ritchie along with starters Ian Anderson and AJ Smith-Shawver have regained their health and are pitching in the minors waiting for the call to Atlanta when they are needed.