Ian Anderson Strong In Third Rehab Start
Atlanta Braves starter Ian Anderson had a strong rehab start for the Single-A Augusta GreenJackets on Sunday.
He pitched three innings allowing just one hit and one walk while striking out one batter.
The GreenJackets went on to shut out the Charleston RiverDogs 2-0.
This is Anderson’s third rehab start and his first above rookie level. So far, he’s pitched eight innings, allowing just one run that came in his second start for the FCL Braves.
The Braves are that much closer to gaining potential rotation depth. However, as previously reported on BravesSI, there is no rush for Anderson’s return. Before the start of the season, the Braves optioned Anderson back to Triple-A. It’s likely will spend some time at that level before the Braves decide to call him back up.
The 26-year-old righty went under the knife for Tommy John Surgery back in April 2023 following a brief first start of the season for Triple-A Gwinnett.
His last regular season appearance for the Braves was on Aug. 12, 2022, in the second half of a doubleheader against the Miami Marlins. He was optioned to Gwinnett after that start.
His last appearance in a Braves uniform was during the 2023 Spring Training season.
In 52 career MLB starts, Anderson is 22-13 with a 3.97 ERA with 262 in 272 1/3 innings pitched.
Anderson is best remembered as being one of the heroes of the Braves World Series run in 2021. In four postseason starts, he pitched 17 innings and finished with a 1.59 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and a .153 opponents average.
Should the Braves call upon Anderson later this season, he would make for a notable fifth starter option who has two years of postseason experience under his belt.