Braves Projected to Poach Phillies All-Star Reliever
The Atlanta Braves have significant needs in their starting rotation. But they also could use a free agent addition in their bullpen.
Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly predicted Monday that the Braves could fill one of those two holes with a key reliever from the Philadelphia Phillies' 2024 roster -- right-hander Jeff Hoffman.
"Utilizing a nasty slider, Hoffman proved to be a late bloomer with the Phillies over the past two seasons, posting a 2.28 ERA over 122 appearances out of the bullpen. He was an All-Star in 2024," wrote Kelly.
The Bleacher Report analyst projected the Braves to sign Hoffman to a 3-year, $39 million contract. But Kelly admitted it's difficult to project the type of deal Hoffman could receive because "it's unclear" if he will be a starter or reliever.
Interestingly, Kelly proposed the Braves could sign Hoffman with the intention of having him start games in 2025. But Kelly argued Hoffman could also become the team's top setup man to closer Raisel Iglesias if the Braves find other starting options before the 2025 season.
"The Braves had success reconverting López to starting a year ago. But López and Chris Sale both carry relatively high injury risk. As does Spencer Strider, who is coming back from an internal brace procedure that essentially cost him the entire 2024 season," Kelly wrote. "The upside of the Braves starting rotation is high, but after losing both Max Fried and Charlie Morton in free agency, they need another arm. Hoffman could be that.
"If using Hoffman as a starter doesn't work or the Braves end up with a surplus of starting pitching depth, he could move to the bullpen and become one of the top setup men for closer Raisel Iglesias."
Hoffman posted a 2.17 ERA and 0.965 WHIP with 89 strikeouts in 66.1 innings during his 2024 All-Star campaign. He only pitched out of the bullpen for the Phillies in 2023 and 2024.
For that reason, I'd argue keeping Hoffman in a reliever role should be Atlanta's priority if they sign the 32-year-old (he turns 32 on Jan. 8).
Hoffman was inconsistent during his first seven seasons while splitting his time as a starter and reliever with the Colorado Rockies and Cincinnati Reds. He posted a 6.40 ERA during five seasons in Colorado. With the Reds, he had a 4.28 ERA.
As a starter across his entire MLB career, Hoffman is 11-20 with a 5.64 ERA, 1.548 WHIP and 203 strikeouts in 237.2 innings. He has gone 12-6 with a 3.96 ERA, 1.291 WHIP and 276 strikeouts in nearly the same amount of frames (229.1 innings) as a reliever.
In the Braves bullpen, Hoffman could help replace Joe Jiménez, who underwent left knee surgery this offseason. He could miss the entire 2025 season because of the surgery.