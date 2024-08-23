Jorge Soler to Make His Return to Atlanta Braves Lineup
Atlanta Braves right fielder Jorge Soler will make his return to the starting lineup on Friday night when they start their series with the Washington Nationals.
Soler won’t be sliding back into the lead-off spot quite yet. He will bat second after Michael Harris II.
Soler hasn’t been in the starting lineup since Aug. 14 when he hurt his hamstring running down the first-base line. He’s had two pinch-hit situations in the last few days as he worked his way back, but that’s it. In those two plate appearances, he’s 0-for-1 with a walk.
Deciding to play it safe has paid off. No one tried to push the limits, and Soler is back in under 10 days.
The Braves, ideally, get a strong-bat back in the lineup as they try to take advantage of a favorable matchup. In the nine games before his injury, Soler batted .355 with a 1.280 OPS, four home runs and 10 RBIs.
The reason for the use of the word “ideally” is because he’s been out, and there’s no more momentum from that stretch of games. He could pick up right where he left off, but there wouldn’t be any surprise if he took a game or two to get going again.
For what it’s worth, Soler has faced National’s starter MacGenzie Gore in three previous plate appearances last season. He is 1-for-2 with a home run and a walk. This could be an ideal matchup for him to get back in a groove.
It is an interesting decision to keep Soler in the two spot after how successful he has been this season batting lead-off. But at the same time, Harris has batted lead-off a good chunk of the season as well. He’s still at the top of the lineup. Perhaps close enough is still good enough for him. Regardless of where he is, it’ll be good to have him back in the lineup at all.
The Braves open their series with the Nationals on Friday. First pitch is set for 7:20 p.m.