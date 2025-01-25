NL East Rival Expressed Interest in Jurickson Profar Before Braves Deal: Report
Local insiders seem to largely consider the Atlanta Braves signing outfielder Jurickson Profar a significant win. It's now an even bigger victory after the Jan. 24 report from Robert Murray on The Baseball Insiders podcast.
Murray said on his show that the Braves signed Profar after the New York Mets expressed interest in the outfielder.
Along with the Mets, Murray listed the Toronto Blue Jays, Houston Astros, Kansas City Royals and San Diego Padres as interested parties in the Profar sweepstakes. The Braves ultimately won Profar's services with a 3-year, $42 million contract.
The Mets already acquired outfielders Juan Soto and Jose Siri this offseason. Soto was obviously the biggest addition for any MLB team this winter.
So, the Mets didn't need Profar. Their fans aren't likely to lose any sleep over him choosing to sign with the Braves instead of coming to the Big Apple.
Still, the Mets could have landed him as a "blocking" move, preventing him from landing with a rival. Therefore, from the Braves perspective, the Profar deal is even sweeter since that didn't happen.
Profar shared in his introductory press conference that he grew up a Braves fan in Curacao. For that reason, he is very excited about coming to Atlanta, but he added that his son is actually even more thrilled about the contract than he is.
The 31-year-old is projected to start in left field for the Braves in 2025. Presumably, Jarred Kelenic will switch to right field. Kelenic, though, could play in a platoon situation in right field until 2023 MVP Ronald Acuña Jr. returns from his knee injury.
The Braves also added outfielder Bryan De La Cruz to a low-risk contract this offseason.
Profar is coming off a career year in 2024 where he hit .280 with an .839 OPS, 24 home runs, 85 RBI and 94 runs. Despite his best season coming at 31 years old, the Braves are counting on his 2024 campaign being more of a "breakout year" than career best.
In 11 MLB seasons, Profar owns a .245/.331/.395 slash line.