Insider States Braves Have ‘Long Liked’ to Trade for Speedy Division Rival Outfielder
The Atlanta Braves need to improve their outfield if they want to contend for a championship this season. With Michael Harris II’s return nowhere in sight and Jarred Kelenic plateauing after a hot start, the Atlanta outfield has seen better days.
More recently, there has been quite a display between veterans Adam Duvall and Ramón Laureano in right field. That said, ESPN Insider Jeff Passan stated that the Braves have been eyeing Washington Nationals outfielder Lane Thomas for quite some time.
“The Braves find themselves atop the NL wild-card table, and they've still got the sort of pitching and lineup depth to scare even Philadelphia (which has knocked favored Atlanta out of two consecutive postseasons). So, yeah, even if president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos is shooting more for singles and doubles than home runs, the Braves are primed to add an outfield bat -- they've long liked Washington's Lane Thomas -- and hope a repeat of their injury-pocked 2021 championship is in the cards,” wrote Passan.
The 28-year-old outfielder could be a low-cost or good-value acquisition for the Braves that pays off for the remainder of this season and beyond.
What can Lane Thomas bring to the Braves?
At 6-feet tall and 195 pounds, Thomas brings solid contact and speed to the table. He is third in the National League with 26 stolen bases. Additionally, his glove makes him an asset in right field compared to what manager Brian Snitker is working with now.
Moreover, he brings a consistent bat to the lineup, boasting a .247/.320/.396 line, including 23 hits in the past 30 days alone.
While eight home runs this season may not be eye-popping, they would still be a welcome boost to the Atlanta lineup that is struggling to find an identity. Additionally, he is a special player against left-handed pitching, as he has been one of the best hitters in 2024 against southpaws.
An inner division trade would benefit the Braves, especially considering that some big fish are either out of their buying range or already off the market.