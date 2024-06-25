Braves Recall Infielder, Place 31-Year-old INF on Injured List
The Atlanta Braves have made a change to their infield depth.
The Athletic’s David O’Brien reported on June 25 that the Braves recalled 27-year-old infielder Luke Williams and placed 31-year-old Brian Anderson on the injured list. Anderson is reportedly dealing with a bacterial infection.
Williams has appeared in seven games with the Braves this season. He last played at the MLB level on May 23, going 0-for-2 with a strikeout.
In seven MLB games this season, Williams doesn’t have a hit in 4 plate appearances. But in one of his plate appearances, he was hit by a pitch and then scored a run.
At Triple-A this season, Williams is slashing .289/.349/.513 with 7 home runs and 28 RBI across 156 at-bats. He also has 15 stolen bases.
In addition to the Braves, Williams has played for the Philadelphia Phillies, San Francisco Giants, Miami Marlins and Los Angeles Dodgers since he made his MLB debut in 2021. Across 155 MLB games, he has hit .223 with a .572 OPS and 12 extra-base hits.
Williams will replace Anderson, who has appeared in three contests for the Braves this season. Anderson hasn’t recorded a hit and struck out twice in 5 MLB at-bats in 2024.
The Braves signed Anderson as a free agent on June 4. He spent the first two months of this season with the Seattle Mariners Triple-A affiliate. At Triple-A, he hit .270 with 13 extra-base hits, including 6 home runs in 148 at-bats.
Anderson will spend at least 10 days on the injured list because of his bacterial infection. He landed on the injured list a day after Braves starting shortstop Orlando Arcia exited a game because of dizziness.
Braves manager Brian Snitker told the media after the game on June 24 that Arcia will likely not play on Tuesday.