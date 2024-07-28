Matt Olson Shines for the Braves in Their Darkest Hour
No Atlanta Braves player still healthy has faced more scrutiny this season than first baseman Matt Olson. But in arguably the biggest series of the season for Atlanta on the road against the New York Mets, he came through in a big way.
Olson officially ended his slump Thursday, and then homered in back-to-back games against the division rival on Saturday and Sunday. It was the first time he has done that all season.
https://x.com/Braves/status/1817631078980481270
The Braves won both games in which Olson homered, which snapped the team’s six-game losing streak, the longest for the Braves since 2017.
Olson has received his fair share of criticism this season, but he has held a positive attitude despite his long cold spells.
https://x.com/BallySportsSO/status/1817329260711014609
"Patience is key. Putting in extra effort doesn't always lead to results. Sometimes it can spin the wheels a little bit, so taking a step back and teaching yourself patience. Take the lessons with the failures,” said Olson.
After recently sporting a 30-day line of .130/.214/.185 with 12 hits and 32 strikeouts in 92 at-bats, Olson’s bat is pointed back in the right direction. In 22 at-bats over the past week, he has sported a line of .261/.320/.391, a marked improvement from earlier July.
Braves on SI recently stated that he is the key to resurging the team’s offense. Perhaps the man, who belted 54 home runs and 139 RBI last season, is finally turning the corner.
https://x.com/MLB/status/1686173915083579392
It’s too late for Olson to register those numbers in 2024. But all that really matters is if he can help the Braves get deeper into the playoffs than either of his first two seasons with the team.
With uncertain statuses surrounding Max Fried and Reynaldo López, the team may have to rely on the offense slightly more than in the first half of the season. The 6-foot-5 225-pound first baseman heating up is a precursor to the offense getting kickstarted for the stretch run.