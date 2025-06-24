Braves Top Outfielder Prospect Torching Complex League
Diego Tornes has gotten his professional career off to a promising start. The Atlanta Braves top outfielder prospect (No. 15 overall in their system) is batting .346 with a .962 OPS in his first 13 games of his career down in the complex league.
He's managed a .519 slugging percentage despite no home runs so far. He's hit three doubles and three triples for a total of six extra-base hits. In a breakout game on June 14, he had a three-hit game, all of which were for extra bases. He had a double and three triples against the FCL Rays.
Since that absurd day at the plate, the 16-year-old prospect out of Havana followed it up with four more multi-hit games. For good measure, Tornes has at least one RBI in four of his last five games, with two games with two RBIs.
At his age, barely old enough for a driver's license in the United States, he's likely going to be spending some time in the controled environment of North Port, Fla. focusing on his development. The size is already there. He's 6-foot-2. It's all about refining the craft.
The switch hitter signed with the Braves at the start of the international signing period in January of just under $2.5 million. He's considered to be one of the top players joining the professional ranks from the 2025 player pool, possessing all five tools.
He was rated as the No. 5 prospect on FanGraphs and the No. 15 prospect on MLB.com. He left Cuba at 13 years old in 2021 and trained at the Alex Sanchez Academy in the Dominican Republic.
On the 20 to 80 scale, his overall score is a 55, making him an above-average player. His power is scored at a 60, giving it a “plus’ rating. Tornes' arm and defense are considered “plus” stuff, with gold-glove caliber potential.
The Braves have a long history of success with international outfielder prospects from Andruw Jones in the 1990s and early 2000s to Ronald Acuña Jr. in the current day.
With the struggles we're seeing with the outfield offensive production this season, there should be some optimism knowing the future looks brighter. Just keep this info in mind, he's not projected to reach the Majors until 2030.