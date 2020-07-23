When Freddie Freeman returned to the field last Friday, there was not only a sense of relief that the 30-year-old had recovered well from the COVID-19 virus, but that the Braves infield would also be normal this season.

The Braves have gotten Freeman plenty of at bats the last few days, so miraculously he will be ready when the team opens the season Friday in New York against the Mets.

Ozzie Albies and Dansby Swanson return as the double-play combination. Albies continues to show he's one of the best young players in the sport. He will continue to produce from the number two spot in the batting order.

Swanson was doing well last year and then got hurt. He will need to avoid injury in this shortened season and continue to make strides at the plate.

Third base is the question mark of the infield. Will it be Austin Riley or Johan Camargo?

Riley might get the best shot, but that does not mean Camargo will not also get at bats. Brian Snitker said Tuesday that both will play. If Riley can hit for power, as he did Wednesday in the game against the Marlins with two home runs, he might have the edge.

Matt Adams was signed not only to be the designated hitter against right-handed pitchers, but he will also back up Freeman, who could need an occasional rest.

Adeiny Hechavarria and Charlie Culberson will be the main backup infielders, and obviously whomever is not starting at third base will either be the DH or a bat off the bench.

