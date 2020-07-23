2020 Braves Preview: The Outfield

Well, we start with Ronald Acuna. He's one of the best players in baseball, and there's a great chance he will continue to get better - even in a shortened, 60-game season.

Acuna could play right field, with Ender Inciarte in center and Marcell Ozuna in left field. They could move Acuna to center, with Ozuna in left and Adam Duvall in right field.

Inciarte must hit, or the Braves will be tempted to sacrifice his defense for the offense that could be in play with Ozuna and Duvall both in the lineup. The addition of Matt Adams gives the Braves even more flexibility with the DH role.

The Braves must hope Ozuna will do what Josh Donaldson did last season - go out and have a big year, even in a shortened season, to prove he deserves a better contract as a free agent this winter.

No player will be watched as closely as Duvall, who is a Type 1 diabetic but has said all summer he's fine with playing. Duvall could be a really important player if the ball is jumping out of the ballpark.

Austin Riley could also figure into the left field situation, but the Braves have really left Riley at third base in the summer camp.

Johan Camargo and Charlie Culberson can also play the outfield in a pinch.

