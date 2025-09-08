Alex Anthopoulos Affirms Brian Snitker's Future with Braves
As the 2025 Atlanta Braves season comes to a close, the question remains if the end of Brian Snitker’s time as the manager is as well.
His contract is up at the end of this season. The clock could be ticking. However, when asked, general manager Alex Anthopoulos ensured that Snitker will always be with the Braves, regardless of role.
“I mean, look, Snit’s going to be in this organization forever,” he said ahead of Monday’s game. “I’m not the owner, obviously. Terry McGuirk is in that role as chairman, but Snit will be part of this organization no matter what. Well past when I’m here. He’s a Brave for life.”
This assurance doesn’t mean that he will be the manager next season, but it means he will stick around in some capacity. He could also end up in a senior advisor role. He could simply make appearances at events from time to time.
Whatever that role is for him after this season, Snitker will be around.
Anthopoulos said these big decisions are for after the regular season. He was adamant that there wasn’t even a short list of potential successors.
“Absolutely not. Would never do that,” he said. “I think it’s a completely disrespectful thing to do or even consider. He’s the manager of the team, and that’s not even crossed my mind.”
Discussions will come “organically” when they are meant to, he added.
So, there you have it. At least publicly, the Braves have not even considered what could be happening in the era after Snitker retires from the manager role. It could be in the coming months, and the plan is to cross that bridge when they get there.
Should Snitker want to stick around, there is a good chance the Braves will let him. He’s the World Series-winning manager who has been with this organization for half a century. While that might be unpopular with those who are on the outside looking in, that’s just the likely reality at hand.
That being said, it’s hard to believe that there is no contingency plan for if Snitker is ready for a new chapter. No team is going to opt for flying by the seat of its pants, searching for potential options to interview and hire.
When the Braves made midseason coaching changes, Fredí Gonzalez certainly wasn’t picked on a whim. He was someone who had to have been a potential candidate to step in.
The potential options to succeed Snitker are harder to pinpoint. Bench coach Walt Weiss is an obvious candidate as someone already in the organization who has previous experience as a manager.
MLB insider Bob Nightengale has previously reported that former Marlins manager and 2023 Manager of the Year Skip Schumaker is expected to be a strong candidate for the position.