On Sunday the Atlanta Braves announced the club’s 60-man player pool for the 2020 regular season. Alex Anthopoulos talked about the process of selecting the list.

The club included 56 players in the pool, including 17 non-roster submissions. The breakdown is below. A star denotes a non-roster player.

LEFT-HANDED PITCHERS (12): Tucker Davidson, Grant Dayton, Max Fried, Cole Hamels, Tyler Matzek*, A.J. Minter, Kyle Muller*, Sean Newcomb, Philip Pfeifer, Chris Rusin*, Jared Shuster*, Will Smith

RIGHT-HANDED PITCHERS (18): Ian Anderson*, Jasseel De La Cruz, Mike Foltynewicz, Shane Greene, Felix Hernández*, Luke Jackson, Chris Martin, Mark Melancon, Darren O’Day, Chad Sobotka, Mike Soroka, Josh Tomlin*, Touki Toussaint, Jacob Webb, Patrick Weigel, Bryse Wilson, Kyle Wright, Huascar Ynoa

CATCHERS (7): Logan Brown*, William Contreras, Travis d’Arnaud, Tyler Flowers, Alex Jackson, Shea Langeliers*, Jonathan Morales*

INFIELDERS (12): Ozzie Albies, Yonder Alonso*, Johan Camargo, Charlie Culberson*, Freddie Freeman, Adeiny Hechavarría, Pete Kozma*, Peter O’Brien*, Austin Riley, Braden Shewmake*, Yangervis Solarte*, Dansby Swanson

OUTFIELDERS (7): Ronald Acuña Jr., Adam Duvall, Ender Inciarte, Nick Markakis, Marcell Ozuna, Cristian Pache, Drew Waters*

The Braves also have RHP Jeremy Walker on the club’s 45-day disabled list.

Anthopoulos explained how the roster can be changed and what the Braves might do with additional prosepcts on the 60-man list later in the summer as the roster settles down.

