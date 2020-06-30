BravesCentral
Top Stories
News

Alex Anthopoulos on choosing the 60-man player pool

Bill Shanks

On Sunday the Atlanta Braves announced the club’s 60-man player pool for the 2020 regular season. Alex Anthopoulos talked about the process of selecting the list.

The club included 56 players in the pool, including 17 non-roster submissions. The breakdown is below. A star denotes a non-roster player.

LEFT-HANDED PITCHERS (12): Tucker Davidson, Grant Dayton, Max Fried, Cole Hamels, Tyler Matzek*, A.J. Minter, Kyle Muller*, Sean Newcomb, Philip Pfeifer, Chris Rusin*, Jared Shuster*, Will Smith

RIGHT-HANDED PITCHERS (18): Ian Anderson*, Jasseel De La Cruz, Mike Foltynewicz, Shane Greene, Felix Hernández*, Luke Jackson, Chris Martin, Mark Melancon, Darren O’Day, Chad Sobotka, Mike Soroka, Josh Tomlin*, Touki Toussaint, Jacob Webb, Patrick Weigel, Bryse Wilson, Kyle Wright, Huascar Ynoa

CATCHERS (7): Logan Brown*, William Contreras, Travis d’Arnaud, Tyler Flowers, Alex Jackson, Shea Langeliers*, Jonathan Morales*

INFIELDERS (12): Ozzie Albies, Yonder Alonso*, Johan Camargo, Charlie Culberson*, Freddie Freeman, Adeiny Hechavarría, Pete Kozma*, Peter O’Brien*, Austin Riley, Braden Shewmake*, Yangervis Solarte*, Dansby Swanson

OUTFIELDERS (7): Ronald Acuña Jr., Adam Duvall, Ender Inciarte, Nick Markakis, Marcell Ozuna, Cristian Pache, Drew Waters*

The Braves also have RHP Jeremy Walker on the club’s 45-day disabled list. 

Anthopoulos explained how the roster can be changed and what the Braves might do with additional prosepcts on the 60-man list later in the summer as the roster settles down.

Listen to The Bill Shanks Show weekdays at 3:00 p.m. ET on Middle Georgia’s ESPN. You can listen online at TheSuperStations.com. Follow Bill on Twitter at @billshanks and you can email him at thebillshanksshow@yahoo.com.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Alex Anthopoulos talks about managing his roster in 2020

Alex Anthopoulos talked in detail about getting his best players on the field in 2020

Bill Shanks

Alex Anthopoulos talks about the potential for more development for minor leaguers

Bill Shanks asked Atlanta Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos about the possibility of more development time for the minor leaguers.

Bill Shanks

Alex Anthopoulos believes all of his players will play in 2020

Atlanta Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos does not believe any of his players will opt out of playing for the season

Bill Shanks

Alex Anthopoulos talks about the testing and workouts for this week

Atlanta Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos talked with Bill Shanks about the testing and then the workouts that will take place this week

Bill Shanks

Alex Anthopoulos has confidence his players will take the virus seriously

Bill Shanks asked Atlanta Braves GM Alex Anthopoulos about whether his players will take the virus and the protocals seriously

Bill Shanks

Alex Anthopoulos on the challenge ahead the next three-plus weeks

Alex Anthopoulos, the general manager of the Atlanta Braves, speaks with Bill Shanks about the tough task of preparing for the most different season in baseball history

Bill Shanks

Cole Hamels needs to be healthy and to contribute to the Braves pennant run

Here's what you must hope for if Cole Hamels is to contribute to the Braves this season

Bill Shanks

Baseball has a lot to deal with to pull off a season in a pandemic

Can all the dominoes line up and fall into place perfectly to have baseball pull off a season in a pandemic?

Bill Shanks

What is King Felix's role for the Braves in 2020?

Here are some thoughts on what we can expect from King Felix Hernandez in 2020 for the Atlanta Braves

Bill Shanks

Max Fried was the only Braves pitcher who could hit

Bill Shanks shows why it's a good thing to have the designated hitter in the National League

Bill Shanks

by

dentrice