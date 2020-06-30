BravesCentral
Alex Anthopoulos on how difficult the process of baseball returning will be the next three weeks

Bill Shanks

The comments from ESPN's Buster Olney probably resonated throughout baseball.

Monday morning on "Golic & Wingo" on ESPN Radio, they replayed an interview with ESPN baseball analyst Olney from an earlier show.

Olney was asked what he thought the odds were that a baseball season is finished in 2020 and a champion is crowned.

"Zero percent," Olney replied.

Then he was asked what the odds are that the 2020 baseball season is played as planned.

"Five percent," Olney said.

This is going to be difficult. There is no doubt about that. 

Monday afternoon, I asked Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos his thoughts on the difficulty of pulling off a huge challenge.

The testing comes first. Then after they know who can and who can't go into the facilities, they have to organize everything so the players will stay healthy.

Then they have to practice for the next three-plus weeks. And then the players go home and have to be careful. They have to stay out of the stores, out of the bars, out of restaurants even, especially if the numbers in Georgia continue to rise.

Monday there were 2207 new cases in the state of Georgia. It's the eighth day out of the last ten where the numbers were over 1700 new cases in a day.

So, can baseball, can the Braves, pull this off?

Alex Anthopoulos on selecting the 60-man player pool

Bill Shanks talks with Alex Anthopoulos about selecting the 60-man player pool

Bill Shanks

Alex Anthopoulos talks about the potential for more development for minor leaguers

Bill Shanks asked Atlanta Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos about the possibility of more development time for the minor leaguers.

Bill Shanks

Alex Anthopoulos believes all of his players will play in 2020

Atlanta Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos does not believe any of his players will opt out of playing for the season

Bill Shanks

Alex Anthopoulos talks about the testing and workouts for this week

Atlanta Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos talked with Bill Shanks about the testing and then the workouts that will take place this week

Bill Shanks

Alex Anthopoulos has confidence his players will take the virus seriously

Bill Shanks asked Atlanta Braves GM Alex Anthopoulos about whether his players will take the virus and the protocals seriously

Bill Shanks

Cole Hamels needs to be healthy and to contribute to the Braves pennant run

Here's what you must hope for if Cole Hamels is to contribute to the Braves this season

Bill Shanks

Baseball has a lot to deal with to pull off a season in a pandemic

Can all the dominoes line up and fall into place perfectly to have baseball pull off a season in a pandemic?

Bill Shanks

What is King Felix's role for the Braves in 2020?

Here are some thoughts on what we can expect from King Felix Hernandez in 2020 for the Atlanta Braves

Bill Shanks

Max Fried was the only Braves pitcher who could hit

Bill Shanks shows why it's a good thing to have the designated hitter in the National League

Bill Shanks

Drew Waters makes Braves 60-man player pool roster

The Atlanta Braves have announced the 60-man player pool roster for the 2020 season

Bill Shanks