How will minor leaguers get development in 2020? If they are not on the 60-man player pool, they are sort of out of luck.

Alex Anthopoulos was asked Monday about whether he thought we could see a minor league camp, an extended fall league (with one in Florida as well as Arizona) or expanded instructional leagues in October and November.

Here are how some of the Braves young players did in spring training:

Kyle Wright’s ERA was 2.03 in his four games pitched, two starts. He allowed three earned runs on seven hits in 13.1 innings, with three walks and 15 strikeouts.

Touki Toussaint was really good in three games, giving up two earned runs on two hits in 8.2 innings, with three walks and eight strikeouts. That’s an ERA of 2.08.

Top prospects Cristian Pache and Drew Waters were having very different springs. Pache hit .269 with a .345 OBP, two home runs and seven RBI. Pache did strike out 11 times in his 27 at bats. That was also Waters’ problem, as he swung and missed for an out 14 times in 24 at bats. Waters had just four hits with two runs batted in.

Braves catching prospect Shea Langeliers led the Braves’ hitters in spring training with a .429 batting average. His on base percentage was .467. He hit a home run and drove in five in 14 at bats. Langeliers also showed tremendous defense and proved to coaches why his defense has been lauded since he was drafted by the Braves last June.

Listen to The Bill Shanks Show weekdays at 3:00 p.m. ET on Middle Georgia’s ESPN. You can listen online at TheSuperStations.com. Follow Bill on Twitter at @billshanks and you can email him at thebillshanksshow@yahoo.com.