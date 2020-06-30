BravesCentral
Top Stories
News

Alex Anthopoulos talks about the possibility of having minor leaguers get more development

Bill Shanks

How will minor leaguers get development in 2020? If they are not on the 60-man player pool, they are sort of out of luck. 

Alex Anthopoulos was asked Monday about whether he thought we could see a minor league camp, an extended fall league (with one in Florida as well as Arizona) or expanded instructional leagues in October and November.

Here are how some of the Braves young players did in spring training:

Kyle Wright’s ERA was 2.03 in his four games pitched, two starts. He allowed three earned runs on seven hits in 13.1 innings, with three walks and 15 strikeouts.

Touki Toussaint was really good in three games, giving up two earned runs on two hits in 8.2 innings, with three walks and eight strikeouts. That’s an ERA of 2.08.

Top prospects Cristian Pache and Drew Waters were having very different springs. Pache hit .269 with a .345 OBP, two home runs and seven RBI. Pache did strike out 11 times in his 27 at bats. That was also Waters’ problem, as he swung and missed for an out 14 times in 24 at bats. Waters had just four hits with two runs batted in.

Braves catching prospect Shea Langeliers led the Braves’ hitters in spring training with a .429 batting average. His on base percentage was .467. He hit a home run and drove in five in 14 at bats. Langeliers also showed tremendous defense and proved to coaches why his defense has been lauded since he was drafted by the Braves last June.

Listen to The Bill Shanks Show weekdays at 3:00 p.m. ET on Middle Georgia’s ESPN. You can listen online at TheSuperStations.com. Follow Bill on Twitter at @billshanks and you can email him at thebillshanksshow@yahoo.com.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Alex Anthopoulos talks about managing his roster in 2020

Alex Anthopoulos talked in detail about getting his best players on the field in 2020

Bill Shanks

Alex Anthopoulos on selecting the 60-man player pool

Bill Shanks talks with Alex Anthopoulos about selecting the 60-man player pool

Bill Shanks

Alex Anthopoulos believes all of his players will play in 2020

Atlanta Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos does not believe any of his players will opt out of playing for the season

Bill Shanks

Alex Anthopoulos talks about the testing and workouts for this week

Atlanta Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos talked with Bill Shanks about the testing and then the workouts that will take place this week

Bill Shanks

Alex Anthopoulos has confidence his players will take the virus seriously

Bill Shanks asked Atlanta Braves GM Alex Anthopoulos about whether his players will take the virus and the protocals seriously

Bill Shanks

Alex Anthopoulos on the challenge ahead the next three-plus weeks

Alex Anthopoulos, the general manager of the Atlanta Braves, speaks with Bill Shanks about the tough task of preparing for the most different season in baseball history

Bill Shanks

Cole Hamels needs to be healthy and to contribute to the Braves pennant run

Here's what you must hope for if Cole Hamels is to contribute to the Braves this season

Bill Shanks

Baseball has a lot to deal with to pull off a season in a pandemic

Can all the dominoes line up and fall into place perfectly to have baseball pull off a season in a pandemic?

Bill Shanks

What is King Felix's role for the Braves in 2020?

Here are some thoughts on what we can expect from King Felix Hernandez in 2020 for the Atlanta Braves

Bill Shanks

Max Fried was the only Braves pitcher who could hit

Bill Shanks shows why it's a good thing to have the designated hitter in the National League

Bill Shanks

by

dentrice