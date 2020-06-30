BravesCentral
Alex Anthopoulos talks about the COVID testing and the workouts

Bill Shanks

The Braves players are slowly trickling into the Atlanta area, if they've not been there already. And, the first thing they have to do is have a COVID-19 test that takes around 20 minutes.

The tests have to be shipped to Utah, to the company that MLB contracted to do the regular tests. Just think - 1800 players will be tested, along with between 1000 and 1500 additional staff members who will be around the game.

The results will be back likely before the team gets on the field this Friday. Will those results, for the Braves and every other team, become a concern?

Here is Alex Anthopoulos talking about the testing and the workouts that start this week.

And here are more stats from spring training:

First baseman Freddie Freeman was coming back from his elbow surgery and the results were really good in spring training, even with a small sample size. Freeman hit .400 in his 10 Grapefruit League at bats with two runs batted in. He also had four walks.

Austin Riley and Johan Camargo were both doing well in their battle for third base. While many believed Riley would head to Gwinnett to start the season, he was making a case to be the starter by hitting .357 with two home runs and four runs batted in. Four of his 10 hits were for extra bases. Camargo hit .286 in the Grapefruit League, with a home run and six runs batted in. The battle for starts at the hot corner will continue in spring training 2.0.

