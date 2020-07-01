BravesCentral
Alex Anthopoulos talks about Kyle Wright

Bill Shanks

Kyle Wright has struggled in the Major Leagues so far. In parts of two seasons, Wright has a 7.71 ERA in 11 games, four starts. He's allowed 28 hits in 25.2 innings, withi 22 earned runs allowed, 19 walks and 23 strikeouts.

Wright was the fifth overall pick in the 2017 MLB amateur draft. Many believed he would be the top overall pick by the Minnesota Twins, before they shifted gears a few days before the draft and decided to go wtih an infielder instead.

Not all college pitchers soar right to the big leagues. Some, like former top Braves picks Mike Minor and Alex Wood, did. But others may simply need more time, and Wright has showed he's in the latter category.

But this spring, Wright looked different. He made a twinge in his delivery, and it allowed his command to improve. Here is an interview we did with Wright in the spring.

The results were also there in spring training. Wright pitched in four games. He had a 2.03 earned run average, with three runs allowed on seven hits in 13.1 innings, with three walks and 15 strikeouts.

Will Wright win a job in the summer training that starts later this week? Or could he possibly be part of a piggyback situation with a veteran, like Cole Hamels or Felix Hernandez?

