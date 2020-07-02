BravesCentral
Top Stories
News

Alex Anthopoulos knows the Braves bullpen will be better in 2020

Bill Shanks

Here is how the Braves bullpen fared in spring training.

Luke Jackson pitched in five games and did not give up an earned run. He gave up five hits in 5.0 innings, with three walks and 10 strikeouts.

Mark Melancon pitched in four games and did not give up an earned run. He gave up three hits in 5.0 innings, with no walks and six strikeouts.

Chris Martin pitched in three games and did not give up an earned run. He gave up one hit in 3.0 innings, with no walks and seven strikeouts.

Darren O’Day pitched in three games and did not give up an earned run. He allowed one hit in 3.0 innings, with one walk and four strikeouts.

Tyler Matzek, who was not even in camp as a non-roster player but instead on the minor league side, did not give up an earned run in four appearances. He allowed one hit in 4.2 innings, with one walk and 10 strikeouts.

Philip Pfeifer pitched in seven games and gave up just one earned run on five hits in 7.1 innings, with two walks and 10 strikeouts. His ERA was 1.23.

Tucker Davidson was solid in five games, posting a 1.42 ERA. He allowed one earned run on five hits in 6.1 innings, with four walks and five strikeouts.

Will Smith had an ERA of 1.69. He allowed just one run on four hits in 5.1 innings, with three walks and six strikeouts.

Chad Sobotka was impressive, with an ERA of 1.93. He allowed one earned run and no hits in 4.2 innings, with four walks and six strikeouts.

Chris Rusin had a 2.08 ERA, with two earned runs allowed on six hits in 8.2 innings, with no walks and 12 strikeouts.

Patrick Weigel gave up just two earned runs on five hits in 7.1 innings, with one walk and eight strikeouts. His ERA was 2.45.

Josh Tomlin had an ERA of 2.70, with two runs allowed on five hits in 6.2 innings, with one walk and five strikeouts.

Shane Greene struggled a bit, with an ERA of 8.10. He allowed six earned runs on nine hits in 6.2 innings, with three walks and nine strikeouts.

Grant Dayton had an ERA of 11.12, with seven runs allowed in 5.2 innings, with three walks and three strikeouts.

Jacob Webb pitched in two games and gave up four runs on four hits in 1.1 innings, with no walks and one strikeout.

Listen to The Bill Shanks Show weekdays at 3:00 p.m. ET on Middle Georgia’s ESPN. You can listen online at TheSuperStations.com. Follow Bill on Twitter at @billshanks and you can email him at thebillshanksshow@yahoo.com.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tyler Flowers interview - Part One

Here is Tyler Flowers talking about the return of baseball Friday with the start of Braves summer camp

Bill Shanks

Baseball faces critical days ahead

Do your part in helping to get us all back on track so we can have baseball later this month

Bill Shanks

Braves hope Cole Hamels can be ready to contribute in August

Atlanta Braves GM Alex Anthopoulos is hopeful Cole Hamels can play a big role in the 2020 season

Bill Shanks

Braves GM Alex Anthopoulos has expectations for Kyle Wright

Atlanta Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos talks about how it might be time for Kyle Wright to contribute to the big league team in 2020

Bill Shanks

Alex Anthopoulos talks about the Braves rotation

Bill Shanks talks with Alex Anthopoulos about the Braves rotation

Bill Shanks

Alex Anthopoulos talks about managing his roster in 2020

Alex Anthopoulos talked in detail about getting his best players on the field in 2020

Bill Shanks

Alex Anthopoulos talks about the potential for more development for minor leaguers

Bill Shanks asked Atlanta Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos about the possibility of more development time for the minor leaguers.

Bill Shanks

Alex Anthopoulos on selecting the 60-man player pool

Bill Shanks talks with Alex Anthopoulos about selecting the 60-man player pool

Bill Shanks

Alex Anthopoulos believes all of his players will play in 2020

Atlanta Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos does not believe any of his players will opt out of playing for the season

Bill Shanks

Alex Anthopoulos talks about the testing and workouts for this week

Atlanta Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos talked with Bill Shanks about the testing and then the workouts that will take place this week

Bill Shanks