Arcia Likely Out for Tuesday's Game vs. Cardinals
Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker said that shortstop Orlando Arcia will likely sit out Tuesday’s game after exiting in the sixth inning with dizziness in the Braves’ 4-3 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday night.
According to Braves beat writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Justin Toscano, Snitker removed Arcia from the game because he thought the shortstop was dehydrated. The move was out of precaution.
“Just probably dehydrated, I guess,” manager Brian Snitker said. “…so we’ll probably put him down tomorrow and let him regroup and see where he’s at.”
The Braves training staff gave Arcia an IV after he left the game, Toscano also reported.
Zack Short replaced Arcia in the game and is a likely candidate to start Tuesday's game.
Arcia went 0-for-2 in his two plate appearances in the game. Short went 0-for-1 with a walk after coming to relieve him in the 4-3 loss in game one of the three-game series.
“I mean, you don’t ever want to see anybody come out,” Braves third baseman Austin Riley said after the game. “Hopefully it’s just a day thing and he can get some fluids in him and get him back out there...he’s a big part of this team.”
Arcia did not comment after the game.
Arcia had already been struggling at the plate heading into the game. In 76 games, Arcia is batting .212 with a .343 slugging percentage.
Short meanwhile, has batted .150 in 17 games for the Braves. The Braves likely won't need to make a roster move if Arcia only misses one game.
The Braves return to action on Tuesday for the second game of their series with the Cardinals looking to even the series. First pitch is set for 7:45 p.m. EST.