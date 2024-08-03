Atlanta Braves Ace Max Fried Set to Return
Ace of the Atlanta Braves rotation, Max Fried will make his return to the mound on Sunday in the series finale against the Miami Marlins per multiple reports.
The Braves will gain a key starting pitcher back after missing for the last couple of weeks.
Fried became eligible to be activated on Friday. He has been out since July 21 when he went on the 15-Day Injured List with forearm neuritis.
His last appearance in a game was during the MLB All-Star Game when he pitched a scoreless second inning. His last appearance in a regular-season game was on July 11.
In 18 starts this season, Fried has a 3.08 ERA with a 1.15 WHIP and 95 strikeouts in 108 innings pitched.
Fried tends to have strong finishes to the season making his return to the rotation all the more valuable. Here are his stats over the last three seasons post-break:
2023: 2.79 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, .247 opp average
2022: 2.18 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, .208 opp average
2021: 1.74 ERA, 0.85 WHIP, .190 opp average
He’s proven to be a reliable arm time and time again. An extra clutch arm in the rotation is also a nice extra spark when the Braves have been chipping away at the Phillies' lead in the division. They’re now five back after being 9.5 back a week ago.
The Braves rotation continues to get healthier. They are still without Reynaldo Lopez, who has yet to throw a bullpen session since he exited with forearm tightness, but the team once again has four of its five starters back.
The Braves have taken the first two games of their four-game series against the Marlins. When Fried takes the mound, it’ll be to either win the series or secure a sweep. First pitch for Fried’s start is scheduled for Sunday at 1:35 p.m.