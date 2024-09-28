Atlanta Braves Activating Reynaldo Lopez From Injured List For Saturday Start
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Reynaldo Lopez will make his return from the Injured List when he takes the mound on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals. The Braves are getting back one of their most reliable starters when they need him most.
Lopez will try to lock up another series win and get the Braves that much closer to a playoff berth.
Lopez has been out since Sept. 10 with right shoulder inflammation. In 24 starts this season, he has a 2.03 ERA with 137 strikeouts in 128 2/3 innings pitched.
According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Justin Toscano, the Braves had planned to start Lopez on Saturday following a win on Friday. They got the win, so he’s ready to roll.
He typically gives the Braves about six innings a start. If he’s efficient enough to give them at least five, that would be huge. It would keep some of the pressure off the bullpen with four games over the next three days.
He was ready to come in and perform in any fashion once he was activated.
“I’ve got experience coming out of the bullpen. I've got experience as a starter,” Lopez said after a bullpen session on Thursday. “I am ready and willing to do whatever is needed to help the team win.”
These decisions came as part of the Braves' approach to taking rotation plans day by day. Depending on how the Braves perform and how other games played by wild card competitors turn out decides who will be on the bump.
Max Fried came in and delivered on Friday. Now, it's Lopez's turn.
Lopez comes into the game looking to keep the Braves in the driver’s seat for a playoff spot following a big night. Let alone did the Braves win, both the Mets and Diamondbacks lost. Their chances of making the playoffs took a big leap after how things played out on Friday night.
First pitch against the Kasnas City Royals on Saturday is set for 7:20 p.m. He will be up against Royals starter Seth Lugo.