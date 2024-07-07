Atlanta Braves All-Stars Revealed: Chris Sale Headlines 3 Picks, Jesse Chavez Snubbed
The Atlanta Braves have no starting position players in the 2024 MLB All-Star Game for the first time since 2017, but Atlanta won't be without representation when the National League takes the field July 16 at Globe Life Stadium.
Braves starting pitcher Chris Sale, one of the favorites to start for the NL, headlines a trio of All-Stars. Sale will be joined in Arlington by a pair of reserves in fellow starter Reynaldo López and outfielder Marcell Ozuna.
The 35-year-old Sale has rejuvenated his career in Atlanta, holding a 2.71 earned run average while leading the NL in wins (11) and WHIP (0.91) across 16 starts and 99.2 innings. Sale's 127 strikeouts rank sixth in the MLB and third in the NL. This marks his eighth All-Star nod, but the first since 2018.
Lopez, 30, has dazzled in his return to a starting role, boasting a league-best 1.71 ERA and a 7-2 record through 16 starts. After playing on three teams in 2023 and starting just one game over the past two seasons, the Dominican Republic native has thrived en route to his first All-Star appearance.
Ozuna is Atlanta's lone position player to make the game, though outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. was likely on his way to Arlington before suffering a season-ending ACL tear on May 26.
The NL leader in RBIs with 72, Ozuna is hitting .295 with 23 home runs, the latter of which trails only Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani (28) for tops in the Senior Circuit. Ozuna, who's now a three-time All-Star, was last selected in 2017.
Perhaps the Braves' biggest snub is reliever Jesse Chavez. Others, including starting pitcher Max Fried and third baseman Austin Riley, were also considered potential selections.
Chavez, who turns 41 in August, has been heavily supported internally by his teammates for his first All-Star bid, but it was all for naught. A 17-year veteran, Chavez has been a reliable arm out of Atlanta's bullpen, carrying a 1.67 ERA in 37.2 innings across 28 appearances.
The 2024 MLB All-Star Game starts at 8 p.m. July 16 on FOX.