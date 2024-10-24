Atlanta Braves Hire Georgia Native in Splash Hitting Coach Hire
The Atlanta Braves announced on Thursday afternoon that they have hired a new hitting coach in Tim Hyers.
Hyers is a native of Atlanta, Georgia, and has been a key coach in three winning Major League Baseball organizations.
In the 2016 and 2017 seasons, he served as the assistant hitting coach for the Los Angeles Dodgers. From there, he went to the Boston Red Sox as the hitting coach from 2018 to 2021. In the 2018 season, the Red Sox won the World Series and led Major League Baseball with an average of 5.41 runs generated per game.
However, his story did not end in Boston. He went on to be the Texas Rangers' hitting coach from 2022 to 2024 and played a vital role in the team’s 2023 World Series victory. The Rangers finished third in the league that season in runs generated per game with 5.44.
In 2024, the Braves' offense was their Achilles heel. As a result, eight-year hitting coach Kevin Seitzer was fired, as the team felt they needed a new direction. While some hoped for the legendary Chipper Jones to fill the position, Jones has stated reasons why he would not accept an official position with the team.
“I’m old school man, and it’s not going away. Working with the Braves for the last couple of years has been very frustrating. I can’t stand every once in a while, not laying down a bunt for your best hitters. A hundred RBIs? So, what. This is truly a ‘chicks dig the long ball’ kind of era,” Jones said.
Regardless, Atlanta made a home run hire in every way and form. With a wave of free agents set to be inbound, general manager Alex Anthopoulos and Braves Country have plenty of reason to believe that 2025 will be a much more productive offensive season for the Braves.