Atlanta Braves Huascar Ynoa to Begin Another Rehab Assignment
The Atlanta Braves announced that right Huascar Ynoa will start his rehab assignment Tuesday night with Triple-A Gwinnett.
Ynoa has not appeared in a Braves uniform in nearly two years.
If this sounds like Groundhog Day, that’s because it kind of is. Ynoa has been battling injuries all season. He was put on the 7-Day Injured List in April due to right elbow inflammation and ended up missing three months after being moved to the 60-day in June. He originally started his rehab assignment in mid-July and worked his way back to Triple-A before having a setback in early August. His last appearance was nearly 30 days ago.
The 26-year-old pitcher will now try to salvage what’s left of the 2024 season. We’ll see if he can, but unfortunately, injuries are nothing new for Ynoa.
He suffered a shoulder injury during the Braves 2021 postseason run. Then, he missed all of the 2023 season recovering from Tommy John Surgery. He really hasn’t caught a break.
Ynoa has appeared in 31 games, 24 starts, across parts of four seasons at the Major League level. In those games, he had a 5.22 ERA. His best season came in 2021 when he had a 4.05 ERA across 18 appearances, 17 of them starts. In two postseason appearances, he allowed two runs over a combined five innings.
In Triple-A this season, when available, he has a 3.72 ERA with 15 strikeouts across 19 1/3 innings pitched. So, he’s been effective, at least for Gwinnett, when healthy.
Getting Ynoa back would give the Braves an extra option for pitching depth, either in the postseason, since they could petition the Commissioner’s Office for a call-up, or for next season, should he be able to remain healthy to get another shot in the Major Leagues.