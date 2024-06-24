Atlanta Braves Lose Another Pitcher to Elbow Injury
The Atlanta Braves have been plagued by the injury bug throughout this season, and they suffered another blow Monday.
Atlanta announced it has placed left-handed pitcher Ray Kerr on the 15-day injured list with a left elbow UCL injury, effective June 16. The Braves initially optioned Kerr to Triple-A Gwinnett on June 15, a move that has since been voided.
Kerr, 29, has pitched in 10 games for the Braves this season, starting two. He holds an ERA of 5.64 across 22.1 innings, though eight of the 14 runs he allowed came in his two starts, during which he covered 7.2 total innings.
The 6-3, 185-pound Kerr has been more effective as a reliever and made his final four appearances out of the bullpen before suffering his elbow injury June 15 against the Tampa Bay Rays.
Kerr is merely one of several Braves arms to suffer an elbow ailment, joining the likes of Spencer Strider and Huascar Ynoa, who are on the 60-day IL, and Tyler Matzek and Hurston Waldrep, who occupy the 15-day IL.
The Braves have enjoyed a recent midseason surge, going 8-2 in their last 10 games. Their pitching staff has allowed opponents to two runs or fewer in six of those contests.
Still, Atlanta's playing wounded - from its pitching staff to its outfield, where Ronald Acuña Jr. and Michael Harris II have each succumbed to injuries.
Yet the Braves keep winning - and they look to continue doing so Monday night, when they take on the St. Louis Cardinals at 7:45 p.m. EST in Busch Stadium.