Atlanta Braves Make Move to Bolster Pitching Depth
The Atlanta Braves recalled 26-year-old starting pitcher Darius Vines from Triple-A Gwinnett. In a corresponding move, they have optioned right-hander Jimmy Herget to Triple-A.
This is the first of likely a few moves related to pitching coming over the next day and a half.
The Braves do not have a projected starter for the game on Tuesday in Milwaukee, so Vines is likely who is being called upon.
He’s made three appearances, two of them starts, for the Braves so far this season - the most recent one coming on May 24.
In 12 2/3 innings, Vines gave up 11 earned runs on 17 hits and walked four. In three Triple-A starts in July, he has a 4.15 ERA. So he will get another shot at making an impact at the Major League level.
While it’s easy to hit the panic button given the Reynaldo Lopez situation, he exited Sunday’s game with forearm tightness, Lopez wouldn’t be pitching today anyway. We also still don’t have an update.
This move is to fill Max Fried’s spot in the rotation. Fried is making progress from a health perspective. He’ll be back soon. But even then, he’s not eligible to return until Friday. So the Braves have to turn to somebody else.
Herget returns to Triple-A after appearing in one game for the Braves following his activation from the Injured List.
He pitched two innings and allowed two earned runs on one hit on Sunday. Those were the two lone runs surrendered in the game; a two-run shot by Mets’ first baseman Pete Alonso to end the shutout in the top of the eighth inning.
Herget has primarily pitched in Triple-A this season with 16 games split between Salt Lake City, the Angels affiliate, and Gwinnett.