Atlanta Braves Path to NL East Crown Becomes Clearer
The Atlanta Braves have been playing some of their best baseball all year as of late. They are winners in six of their past eight contests and have had strong performances from pitchers and hitters. As manager Brian Snitker’s club continues to find its groove, they have managed to close the gap in the NL East to just five games back of the Philadelphia Phillies.
Speaking of the Phillies, after their historically strong 36-14 start, things have started to unravel in the city of brotherly love. The Phillies have lost six straight, and amidst a 10-game road trip out West, they could very well not be in the driver’s seat of the division should the Braves make the most of the upcoming opportunities.
When Matt Olson plays at a high level, it takes the Braves to another level.
A few weeks ago, Braves on SI stated how first baseman Matt Olson had to step up for the club to get out of the offensive rut they endured in the first half of the season. Sure enough, Olson has come through significantly since the All-Star Break.
In the past seven days alone, Olson has held a .240 batting average with four home runs and eight RBIs in those at-bats. Being the team’s cleanup hitter behind the red-hot duo of Austin Riley and Marcell Ozuna was bound to work out in his favor sooner rather than later, and the team has benefitted from his production uptick. While his bat has come to life, Atlanta will receive a significant boost to their starting rotation on Sunday.
Max Fried returns on Sunday, and his health down the stretch is paramount to the team’s success.
Atlanta dodged a massive bullet when All-Star pitcher Max Fried officially returned from the 15-day injured list on Sunday.
Fried, one of baseball's best left-handed pitchers, is the glue to a rotation that is one of baseball’s best. The trio of him, Chris Sale, and Reynaldo López combine for a 2.62 ERA and 27 total wins for the 60-50 Braves. Fried has been dominant this season in most outings, throwing opposing batters for a loop still with his massive curveball.
As Sunday’s presumable starter, Fried's condition will determine how long Snitker lets him pitch and how he feels.
The Braves will regain a few more key players this month
In addition to Max Fried, Atlanta will get their star centerfielder Michael Harris II back.
After spending a good chunk of time on the injured list due to a hamstring injury, Harris II is eligible to return from the injured list on August 14th. While there is no official word yet on a rehab assignment, one could expect that to happen soon.
According to MLB.com's Mark Bowman, starting pitcher Reynaldo López is still considered ‘day to day’ but has not yet been throwing.
It remains unseen whether he will be placed on the 15-day injured list. With a Braves off day on Monday and probably already slated for the next four contests, Friday, August 9th, is a date to watch for his possible return against the Colorado Rockies.
Second baseman Ozzie Albies is still a way off from returning, but Atlanta should be near full strength by the end of the month. With a road trip against sub-.500 teams in the Rockies, Giants, and then Angels – the team is in a favorable position to be even or ahead of the Phillies before their August 20th three-game series in Atlanta.
The Braves are heating up at the right time compared to their division foe. Perhaps it is a role reversal from last season, as the Braves were the better team statistically, but Philadelphia played better baseball when it mattered most. Ideally, the best baseball for Snitker’s club is yet to come within the next few weeks.